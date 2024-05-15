V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 14375376 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Vampires!

Here are a few quick fixes to try and help out those Vampires who might be at risk of unraveling.

This hotfix will feature the following changes:

A fix that will “repair” journal quests that were not progressing the “Leave Crypt” quests.

Several crash fixes to various uncommon but significant events.

If you're having issues with the game, make sure to take a look at our known bugs and fixes to see if there's a potential solution to get you back into Vardoran as quickly as possible!

We're always grateful for your help in translating the game at https://crowdin.com/project/v-rising-game

IMPORTANT NOTE! Please report any issues you encounter after this patch here.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Regularly back up your server saves! Here's how to do it.

Stay vigilant in the shadows of Vardoran, our fellow Vampires!

Eternally yours,

/Stunlock Studios