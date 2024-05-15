Battle Room Beta Steam version v0.1.2.0

New Battle Room map added!

Our new map, A Bit Brighty, is the room of a game streamer who loves the color white and we think is a bit hot-blooded. We hope you enjoy this map, which has many ways to reach and hide from the enemy!



===

▼User Interface

-When the match ends, the summary screen, which we know is missing, is now ready!

-Main menu background has been changed.

-Fixed the issue where the Epic username appeared instead of Steam

▼Graphics & Scalability settings

-Improvements have been made to graphics settings.

-Benchmark values have been changed. Before this, although your computer was sufficient, the correct graphics settings were not adjusted automatically.

▼Gameplay Updates

-The camerashake sensation when taking damage has been increased.

-The size and colors of player name tags have been changed. It has been stated by many players before that the difference between enemy and friend is not clear.

▼Optimization

-Adjustments have been made to increase performance in the Ahmetflix & Chill map.

===

After a short break, our new update is ready. There's more work to be done next. Together, we're making Battle Room more playable every day. As always, your observations and questions are our greatest help. Keep in touch with us.