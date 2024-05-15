Update ver0.32

Update
ver0.31x ---> ver0.32
Ruins of Light#7,#8 Changed stage behavior
Added some story illustrations
Update
ver0.30x ---> ver0.31x
HP bar design change
Display help for Dodge operations when receiving damage
Supports mouse input
hair sways
Added costumes to Roulette prizes
Added NPCs and lines to various stages (currently Japanese only)
Added a Tutorial when entering [Ruins of Wind #2] for the first time.
Added [Radar] to display nearby unobtained items
etc
Thank you for your cooperation in Playtest!!
If you participated in the Playtest, please give us your feedback!
I sincerely hope for your cooperation.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2857710/discussions/0/4303823318972648129/
