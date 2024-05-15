Update ver0.32

Share · View all patches · Build 14375246 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Update

ver0.31x ---> ver0.32

Ruins of Light#7,#8 Changed stage behavior

Added some story illustrations

Update

ver0.30x ---> ver0.31x

HP bar design change

Display help for Dodge operations when receiving damage

Supports mouse input

hair sways

Added costumes to Roulette prizes

Added NPCs and lines to various stages (currently Japanese only)

Added a Tutorial when entering [Ruins of Wind #2] for the first time.

Added [Radar] to display nearby unobtained items

etc

Thank you for your cooperation in Playtest!!

If you participated in the Playtest, please give us your feedback!

I sincerely hope for your cooperation.

