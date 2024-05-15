 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

isekizima: Ruins and Tails Journey Playtest update for 15 May 2024

Update ver0.32

Share · View all patches · Build 14375246 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update
ver0.31x ---> ver0.32

Ruins of Light#7,#8 Changed stage behavior
Added some story illustrations

Update
ver0.30x ---> ver0.31x

HP bar design change
Display help for Dodge operations when receiving damage
Supports mouse input
hair sways
Added costumes to Roulette prizes
Added NPCs and lines to various stages (currently Japanese only)
Added a Tutorial when entering [Ruins of Wind #2] for the first time.
Added [Radar] to display nearby unobtained items
etc

Thank you for your cooperation in Playtest!!

If you participated in the Playtest, please give us your feedback!
I sincerely hope for your cooperation.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2857710/discussions/0/4303823318972648129/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2857711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link