A new update is available 1.1.8

Hello!
As you know Airem = one person and sometimes I am not able to update my games, because I'm doing other projects, I also have a normal job and for now making games are my hobby.
There is a new update, please update the game to play online:
Changes (1.1.8v):
- Changing servers
- Balance change (extended online time etc.)
- Fix for gamepads (Non-Branded)
- Fixes for some dictionaries (Polish, Hacker etc.)
- Other minor fixes
- Performance fixes
- Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 6t4 bits, Mac 64 bits (Linux and Mac update will be delayed 1-2 days)
There will be further updates soon (nickname change, etc.).
Changed files in this update