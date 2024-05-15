A new update is available 1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 14375217 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

As you know Airem = one person and sometimes I am not able to update my games, because I'm doing other projects, I also have a normal job and for now making games are my hobby.

There is a new update, please update the game to play online:

Changes (1.1.8v):

Changing servers

Balance change (extended online time etc.)

Fix for gamepads (Non-Branded)

Fixes for some dictionaries (Polish, Hacker etc.)

Other minor fixes

Performance fixes

Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 6t4 bits, Mac 64 bits (Linux and Mac update will be delayed 1-2 days)

There will be further updates soon (nickname change, etc.).