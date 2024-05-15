 Skip to content

MAJOR Moving Letters update for 15 May 2024

A new update is available 1.1.8

15 May 2024

As you know Airem = one person and sometimes I am not able to update my games, because I'm doing other projects, I also have a normal job and for now making games are my hobby.

There is a new update, please update the game to play online:

Changes (1.1.8v):

  • Changing servers
  • Balance change (extended online time etc.)
  • Fix for gamepads (Non-Branded)
  • Fixes for some dictionaries (Polish, Hacker etc.)
  • Other minor fixes
  • Performance fixes
  • Update Windows 32 bits, Windows 64 bits, Linux 32 bits, Linux 6t4 bits, Mac 64 bits (Linux and Mac update will be delayed 1-2 days)

There will be further updates soon (nickname change, etc.).

