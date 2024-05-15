 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Corpsmen update for 15 May 2024

Wetlands Beta Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14375109 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Come join the discussions in the Discord!

[Feature]

  • Added Biome Icons to limbs in The Mess and Chop Shop so players know which Biomes the Monster can be found in
  • Added sfx to indicate when Cards can't be played due to Threaten or Meek

[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed game music volume being overriden by sfx volume when focus is switched back on to the game application

[Combat Bugs]

  • Fixed Combat Descriptions that should change based on Impetus not being updated

[Token/Card Bugs]

  • Fixed Overrun Softlock which can happen when multiple Monsters have Overrun and one dies, due to Overrun not cleaning up after itself properly on death

[Visual/SFX]

  • Added missing periods to various Card upgrades that add a description about adding Cards

Changed depots in wetlands_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 14375109
Windows English The Corpsmen Content Depot 1571961
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link