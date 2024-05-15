New Archetypes in A Dance of Masks DLC: Part 1

Greetings, Pathfinders!

Although there were a lot of new archetypes in The Lord of Nothing DLC, some classes were left out. We're addressing that problem by adding new archetypes for the remaining classes in A Dance of Masks DLC!

This time, we really let our imaginations run wild, and developed many of these archetypes specifically for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. As is tradition, we have split this article into two parts because we have so much material to cover. We will be introducing more new content in part two, so make sure to watch for its release! We hope you are as inspired as we are to try these new archetypes on your next playthrough!

Monk — Drunken Master

The first and most widely anticipated archetype on our list is, of course, the drunk monk, aka the magnificent Drunken Master.

In our RPG, monks are often used as “tanks” due to their powerful abilities at low levels. The Drunken Master archetype allows ki point abilities to be used more frequently, and also provides specific bonuses based on the monk’s level of intoxication. Incredibly, this monk regenerates ki points by drinking alcoholic beverages, and the higher the monk’s level, the more ki points they can accumulate. At higher levels, the Drunken Master gains the ability to produce alcohol, further enhancing the monk’s combat abilities.

We think that the Commander who chooses this archetype will be Seelah’s best friend and the life of the party! Have fun, but remember — drinking is bad for your wealth!

Slayer — Bloodseeker

The Bloodseeker archetype was invented and developed by our lead game designer, Andrey Sverkunov. He noticed that the slayer archetypes in the game were all very similar, and wanted to design something different. This gave him the idea for an archetype inspired by the anime series Vampire Hunter D.

Although the Bloodseeker is not a true vampire, the cursed bloodline they have inherited endows them with near-vampiric powers. The Bloodseeker does not possess slayer talents. Instead, they gain access to a wide range of new abilities that can be expended using blood points. These points are accumulated by performing critical bite attacks, or by sucking the blood from nearby enemies while in raven form.

Create panic among the enemy ranks by changing shape and attacking from the air! Feast on your foes, and let their blood flow like a river for the glory of the Commander!

Bard — Chelaxian Diva

This archetype offers new performance abilities which allow bards to take on a more aggressive role. The masterful voice of the Chelaxian Diva strengthens allies and bursts enemy eardrums — sometimes simultaneously! At the height of their career, this archetype can learn to replicate the famous banshee scream, turning the bodies of their enemies into withered husks of their former selves.

Amaze your allies and terrify your enemies with your incredible singing skills!

Skald — Inciter

This skald archetype uses insults and taunts to provoke the enemy into abandoning their defenses and attacking recklessly... then finishes them off with a dagger from behind. The Inciter gains access to a sneak attack, which can be enhanced through a rogue’s advanced abilities. At higher levels, this archetype can also learn to channel these abilities using inspired rage!

Now you can be sure that the Commander and their companions will always have the last laugh!

Fighter — Titan Fighter

The Titan Fighter can wield a two-handed weapon in one hand — need we say more? This archetype has no difficulty using two huge weapons at once to deliver powerful blows and pulverize foes.

Crush your enemies on your way to glory!

Inquisitor — Living Grimoire

The Living Grimoire is a new interpretation of Paizo’s original archetype. The Inquisitor has always been something between a fighter and a spellcaster, and we wanted to incentivize players to focus on both of these aspects. This Inquisitor archetype possesses a unique weapon — a large sacred tome which can be used to instruct demons on the path to truth. The Living Grimoire can enchant this holy book like a battle priest, and can amplify the strength of their abilities by using both magical and non-magical attacks in battle. This archetype’s final ability is so powerful, it can kill almost any opponent instantly. In the right hands, this sacred tome can be a formidable weapon — so only give it to those you trust!



This concludes part one of our article on new archetypes, but don’t worry — there is still more to come! In part two, we will introduce five more exciting archetypes to be released in this DLC. In the meantime, please share in the comments which archetype interests you the most!