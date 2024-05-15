 Skip to content

DiggerSim - Excavator & Heavy Equipment Simulator VR update for 15 May 2024

New Digging Level

Last edited 15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Exciting news! We've just dropped a new update for our excavator game on Steam. Now you can dive into a fresh digging level and unearth some epic finds. Get ready to dig deep and have a blast!

Happy excavating!

