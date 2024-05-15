0.8.12 Beta New vehicle: T88 HMC

Share · View all patches · Build 14374844 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New vehicle: T88 Howitzer Motor Carriage, a SPG equipped with a 105mm howitzer!

New mission mode "Assault": Attack enemy line with allies, eliminate as many enemies as possible within the time limit.

Optimized AI pathfinding. Additionally, all AI vehicles now come with Neutral Steering upgrade, which was a tough decision for me.

The target location for commanding allies to move has been changed to the mouse point, and the shortcut key to recall allies has been changed to a long press of the C key.

(This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"!)

I'm updating the behind-the-scenes development diary (and cat pictures) of this game from conception to completion on my Patreon page. Feel free to sponsor and take a look if you're interested!

https://www.patreon.com/ScarletAcademy