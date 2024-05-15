 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth update for 15 May 2024

0.9.2.9 Update Notes

15 May 2024

Update

  • The trunk of the second Boss is no longer auto-locked during the hint stage.

Fixes

  • Attempt to repair some achievements that have been completed when starting the game.
  • Attempt to solve the issue where players may get stuck by walls.

