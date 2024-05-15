 Skip to content

MAJOR Find 101 Doomers update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14374823 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Full Steam Deck support
  • New free level with 101 more doomers
  • New Free Achievements
  • Ability to change the color of found doomers
  • Visual Artifacts Fixes
  • Zoom buttons replaced with a slider

Happy Spring everyone!
Thanks for your support <3

