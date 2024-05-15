Update 1.2.0

Added:
- Full Steam Deck support
- New free level with 101 more doomers
- New Free Achievements
- Ability to change the color of found doomers
- Visual Artifacts Fixes
- Zoom buttons replaced with a slider
Happy Spring everyone!
Thanks for your support <3
