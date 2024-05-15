 Skip to content

AKAYASHIKI update for 15 May 2024

UPDATE : 05/15/2024

Build 14374811 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:46:23 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game occasionally froze during chases, so we implemented a process to reduce the load.
We look forward to your continued support of Akayashiki.

