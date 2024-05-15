 Skip to content

Content Warning update for 15 May 2024

You can finally kick people when hosting! 🙏

Share · View all patches · Build 14374796 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heey SpöökTubers! You can finally kick people when hosting a game in Content Warning now! 🙏

Thank you for your patience as we implement more hosting features 🫶

