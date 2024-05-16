 Skip to content

Rauniot update for 16 May 2024

Rauniot patch 1.0.0.1

Rauniot patch 1.0.0.1
16 May 2024

Patch 1.0.0.1

Fixes:

  • French word françias is fixed to Français
  • Minor prop fix to the environment
  • Added ¡ and ¿ symbols to the bitmap fonts
  • Logic fix to text appearing to the Viljo-page
  • Typo fix to the Fission on rails-page
  • Fixed a bug when an item is being dropped to the smaller door of the gas station
  • Fixed a missing light to the DLSS paper when Aino talks to Viljo about it
  • Goals tab highlight animation stayed on in a certain situation and the graphics of Louna were missing on the goals page

Improvements:

  • Quick Guide in the Main Menu opens up at first start
  • Some improvements to the Spanish translation
  • The dog food can is moved to a better position

