Rauniot patch 1.0.0.1

Patch 1.0.0.1
Fixes:
- French word françias is fixed to Français
- Minor prop fix to the environment
- Added ¡ and ¿ symbols to the bitmap fonts
- Logic fix to text appearing to the Viljo-page
- Typo fix to the Fission on rails-page
- Fixed a bug when an item is being dropped to the smaller door of the gas station
- Fixed a missing light to the DLSS paper when Aino talks to Viljo about it
- Goals tab highlight animation stayed on in a certain situation and the graphics of Louna were missing on the goals page
Improvements:
- Quick Guide in the Main Menu opens up at first start
- Some improvements to the Spanish translation
- The dog food can is moved to a better position
