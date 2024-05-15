Update 0.2.2 - Improvements of the Perk System.

Perks

From now on, under the description of the perk action, there will be displayed exactly the statistics that will change when the perk is selected.



The mechanics of duplicates and upgrading one perk with copies has always been in the game but was not explained, now everything will be nicely written during the selection of perk

[Changes] Exclusive goods:

Now special products cost 30 gold less

Each duplicate skill reduces the cost by 30 gold

Exclusive goods has no way to scale beyond duplicates which is why it gets a price reduction from now on

[Changes] Heart of the Gale:

The knockback force is the same regardless of the opponent's distance from the player

Base damage increased

Knockback did not work intuitively, now you can predict the strength of the knockback every time. I changed the base damage to make the first copy of the perk a more interesting choice under dealing damage

[Changes] Special invitation:

Now each duplicate creates a new merchant in the City Among the Clouds (up to a maximum of 3 merchants)

It has a chance to create a portal that grows with the player's luck and each duplicate perk

Now the entire location scales with duplicates of one perk.In return, there is no guarantee that the portal will appear right away. Thanks to this change, the City Among the Clouds can still be a powerful location that changes the run completely without spoiling the balance of the game.

[Changes] Fire elemental:

Now it doesn't randomly attack opponents

Increased % health to activate executions

After the execution, he sets fire to nearby enemies

Before the update, this elemental was one of the weakest epic perk simply because it acted too randomly. After this change, it has a clear way of acting so you can use its mechanics to the fullest

[Changes] Sale:

Now the discount scales with the number of duplicates

Now you can catch a huge discount on all items in the store

[Changes] Stone elemental:

Works independently of the player

Can eat potions from the store

For every potion consumed, it gives armor for the player

The previous way of doing things was completely overcomplicated. Now it opens up a new way of playing 'shoplifting' and adds an alternative way to maintain health by generating armor from taken potions

Other