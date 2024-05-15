Update 1.4 - "Fun Courts"

Patch Notes:

🥼 Lab area with two new courts Wide & Spinminton

🎰 Fully editable Ball Machine

🤖 Improved bots at all levels. Notably with smash ability and better foul decision

🌆 New time of day with a Dusk club

🥷🏼 First 'personality' bot set for World Tour level, with bot trained on legendary @beautyn1nja 's data

🛞 Fine tune controls for Racket adapters

🤸🏼‍♀️ Smoother avatar movement, especially under laggy situations

9️⃣ New max level with new clothes for level 8 & 9

🎤 Push To Talk

📊 Ping indicator: point at others or check your profile -note that ping (=latency) is one of many factor of a 'good' connection

❗ No more toaster while in match (just the hand vibration)

♾️ No more serve timer when playing a bot

🌩️ Option to turn off ball vfx

🐛 Bugs Squashed

🎾 Please leave a review and spread the balls!!