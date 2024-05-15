 Skip to content

Racket Club update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.4 - "Fun Courts"

Share · View all patches · Build 14374569 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

🥼 Lab area with two new courts Wide & Spinminton
🎰 Fully editable Ball Machine
🤖 Improved bots at all levels. Notably with smash ability and better foul decision
🌆 New time of day with a Dusk club
🥷🏼 First 'personality' bot set for World Tour level, with bot trained on legendary @beautyn1nja 's data
🛞 Fine tune controls for Racket adapters
🤸🏼‍♀️ Smoother avatar movement, especially under laggy situations
9️⃣ New max level with new clothes for level 8 & 9
🎤 Push To Talk
📊 Ping indicator: point at others or check your profile -note that ping (=latency) is one of many factor of a 'good' connection
❗ No more toaster while in match (just the hand vibration)
♾️ No more serve timer when playing a bot
🌩️ Option to turn off ball vfx
🐛 Bugs Squashed

🎾 Please leave a review and spread the balls!!

