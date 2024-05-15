 Skip to content

Research Story update for 15 May 2024

Hotfix v0.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14374425 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:09:16 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Weedip stuck in alert mode and unable to gather weeds.
  • [Controller] Priority for interaction with creatures have been lowered. Players will be less likely to open creature UI accidentally while interacting with other objects.

For the second point on interaction priority, there are still some instances where the creature is prioritised unintentionally. I'll look into that in the future, but this patch should improve the priority issue in some ways.

Thanks for your report and feedback! :)
Miki

