Patch version 0.6.7b (Beta Branch)

This beta branch patch fixes a couple reported bugs and balance concerns. It is likely that we will be moving this build to the stable branch soon, assuming everything continues working as expected, so Steam achievements have also been added for Act 5 hero rescues.
Changelog for version 0.6.7b
- Steam achievements added for rescuing act 5 heroes
- H4RM Beam skill now costs MP to use when shared
- Endless Embers skill now caps at 10 stacks of Inner Fire when shared
- Boast skill now counts as a self-targeted skill instead of enemy targeted
- Skills that directly increase turn progress can no longer push turn progress beyond 100% to the next turn
- Addressed possibility of an endless loop crash when affected by Pain Lash effect and certain other relics or traits interacting with self damage
- Addressed a rare issue where dead characters would not get cleaned up properly, resulting in a crash with certain skills in certain situations
- Fixed missing "block sonic" effect icon for Adaptive Armor and Power Armor passives
- Fixed missing description when copying enemy Psi Wave skill
