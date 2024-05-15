Scenario 3 is out!

🌟 New Adventure in Stellar Orphans: The Third Scenario Available! 🌟

We are excited to announce a third scenario!

This time there's something exciting new: your choices shape the story. Decide the destiny of your characters, the alliances to forge and the dangers to face. Every decision counts, every path explores new possibilities.

This scenario is generally simpler than the previous ones to allow better replayability and discover the 6 possible endings.

An update with bug fixes, balancing and new cards is also included!

Example of cards added:



Join us now in Stellar Orphans and forge your destiny in the stars!

Changelog 0.9.8.2

Gameplay:

-New scenario

-Added a new “energy” mechanic

-New cards

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug in the calculation of store spawn probabilities which had the effect of lowering the chances of obtaining gold cards

-Fixed a bug that caused a crash under certain conditions when choosing a won card

-Fixed a bug with “cyclical” cards which have the effect of drawing

-Fixed a bug that allowed you to not send anyone with the “Chosen One” objective in the first scenario

-Fixed a bug when the “free time” event was used with an empty hand

-Fixed a bug with the cloning of "xeno amphetamines"

Balancing:

-“Resilience” is no longer unique

-“hug” and “encouragement” swapped their effect for consistency

-“E.V.” has been redesigned

-"Quarantine" has been redesigned

-“Paradigm Shift” no longer limited

-“Mercenaries” now causes you to lose 5 stability

-The “computer skill” bonus goes from 6 to 5

-"Education" has been improved

-The cost to play “Psychotherapy” decreased from 5 to 3

-“Meditation” has been nerfed

-“Motivational Speech” has been nerfed

-"Experimental Therapy" rarity changed from silver to bronze, and it has been buffed

-"General Exhaustion" rarity changed from silver to bronze

-“Black Hole” rarity changed from silver to bronze

"Workers' Strike" rarity changed from bronze to silver

-"Chicken breeding" rarity changed from gold to platinum

-Rebalancing the objective of scenario 2 "Hunt down" which adds +5% to the probability of success after each failure

-Increased store rarity rates on difficulty 12

-Difficulty 9 has been rebalanced

-Difficulty 11 has been rebalanced

-Difficulty 13 has been replaced

-Difficulty 15 has been replaced

-Reorganization of the difficulty list

UI:

-Added a badge to indicate the highest difficulty reached in each scenario

-Added a "cost" to certain objective cards to avoid misunderstanding when resolving them

-Added a visual indicator when the player can no longer draw due to an effect

-Added a larger visual indicator when a bane card is added to the deck

-Added special effects when using certain cards

-Added background decor for scenario 2

-The “Tradition” skill has been renamed to “*” for better visibility

-Added an icon to indicate the cost in oxygen points of each card played

-Changed some terms/card names in the English translation

-Improved some card descriptions

Engine:

-Deleting some unused files