- Fixed scrolling was impossible when entering each level for the first time.
- For the levels those have initial code, it will not be loaded if the level have been cleared.
- adjusted initial code placement for 1-6.
Conge's Crunch Time Playtest update for 15 May 2024
Scroll Updates!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
