Conge's Crunch Time Playtest update for 15 May 2024

Scroll Updates!

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed scrolling was impossible when entering each level for the first time.
  • For the levels those have initial code, it will not be loaded if the level have been cleared.
  • adjusted initial code placement for 1-6.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2943661
