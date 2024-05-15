Hey All,
0.1.1 is now live. See updated patch notes below. The main changes from the original beta version are extra optimization improvements and some more QoL and bug fixes.
Thank you to everyone who has been giving feedback and reporting bugs across Discord, the Steam forum and reviews.
0.1.1 adds some new buildings, more features to captains, a new gameplay mode/difficulty and a bunch of QoL features and bug fixes.
New Buildings
- Sensor Array - Reveals a wide area around it.
- Depot - Sends construction material to nearby buildings. This both speeds up construction and helps construct buildings far away from your main base.
- Bridges - A 2x2 tile that can be constructed on Pit tiles and acts as a connector. Allows you to create new choke points or expand to new areas.
New Modes
- Endless Mode "lite" - After completing a map, endless mode for it will be unlocked. Waves will spawn every 30 cycles and gradually increase in difficulty. There is no win condition, so just try to survive as long as possible! A higher intensity and standalone endless mode is planned for future updates.
- Survivor Difficulty - If you complete Conqueror difficulty on any map Survivor difficulty will now be unlocked.
Captain Rework
There was too much reliance on Captains picking high damage skills to break through the level 5+ range. To help fix this, any enemy killed will now grant a small amount of experience to your captain. While killing enemies with your captain will still grant more experience, sharing experience with other units should now make leveling feel more consistent.
Additionally, weapons often felt like a lost upgrade slot as Captains can only use one at a time. Now these will be rewarded at set intervals instead of being a selectable level up reward.
- Captains gain a small amount experience when any enemy is killed by your own or allied units
- Captains now unlock a weapon every 2nd level instead of them being included in the unlock choice rotation
- All captains have a global skill unlocked at level 5 that relates to their playstyle
- Added a number of new passives and equipment to various captains
- Some weapons have been rebalanced
Maps
Seth 148 - Dust storms will now trigger. These slow your units and all enemies as well as reduce solar panel power production.
QoL
- Overkill avoidance - Units that use direct weapons will now take into account other direct incoming target damage. This will reduce the chance of overkill behaviour. For example commandos will now spread their shots over multiple enemies instead of all aiming for the closest.
- Improved AI pathfinding so that idle units will now move out of the way of other moving units. This allows for units to "push through" groups of other units.
- Removed the wall adjacency requirements - This was causing too much of a headache with wall placement, especially on wall edges. This may need a better solution if it leads to incredibly thick walls becoming the meta.
- Building Selection - Buildings can now be selected by double clicking or drag select. Double clicking will select all buildings of the same type on screen. If this is causing people to destroy their bases by accident I'll add some more safeguards.
- More building types will show their influence area when selected
- You can now hide buildings and mountains by pressing the ~ key. Can be rebound
- Garrisoned units will ungarrison at the entry location of the last unit that entered
- Show all health bars is now a toggle rather than needing to be held down
- Added autosave on quit in iron-sapien mode
Unit Balance
Hover Tanks
Damage 20 -> 15 + 15 (explosive)
Attack Speed 1.3 -> 1.8
Range 1.3 -> 1.9
Commandos
Attack Speed - 2.5 -> 3.0 (To compensate for overkill avoidance)
Centurion
Can now be garrisoned in bunkers
Flamers
Improved the overall feel of flamethrower visual effects
GUI
- Added ability stats to the level up panels
- Added cooldown active and runtime indicators to global skills.
- Added building selected count to the demolish button
- Tooltips will now update while displayed
- Some text and image resizing to reduce blur
Optimisation
- Improved performance during large horde attacks.
- Improved memory use during long games
Bug fixes
- Fixed numerous issues with hydroformers not improving dirt tiles, showing the incorrect area and having issues when turned off
- Fixed various cases where fighting on the edge of the map caused errors
- Aliens are now hidden if off map
- Fixed enemies unburrowing if your unit is standing on the edge of a thumped area
- Fixed the ion launcher hitting the same enemy multiple times
- Fixed biomes displaying full health when being upgraded
- Fixed patrol routes and movement commands not saving
- Fixed research pickups not saving
- Fixed status effects not reapplying duration correctly
- Fixed orbiter's shots looping visually
- Fixed forcefields not saving correctly
- Fixed moving your mouse to the edge of the screen while middle mouse moving causing additonal movement
- Fixed fire attacks at the edge of the map breaking
- Fixed shutdown factories breaking resource pathfinding
- Improved shot lead accuracy for the rocket launcher and grenade launcher
- Fixed stat gain not showing correctly on level up
- Fixed deep mines causing nearby uranium tiles to become invalid
- Fixed a save corruption if in Endless debug mode
- Fixed captain skill points not saving
- Fixed autosave sometimes overwriting manually saved games
- Fixed enemies not appearing if the game is paused and the camera moves
- Fixed various typos, GUI icons and tooltips
- Fixed select drag interacting with the minimap
- Fixed neutrals walking through buildings to get to their target if hit by splash damage
- Fixed under construction buildings being able to be upgraded
- Fixed ship types carrying over from previous games when starting a new game
