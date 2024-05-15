Share · View all patches · Build 14374216 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hey All,



0.1.1 is now live. See updated patch notes below. The main changes from the original beta version are extra optimization improvements and some more QoL and bug fixes.

Thank you to everyone who has been giving feedback and reporting bugs across Discord, the Steam forum and reviews.

0.1.1 adds some new buildings, more features to captains, a new gameplay mode/difficulty and a bunch of QoL features and bug fixes.

New Buildings

Sensor Array - Reveals a wide area around it.

Depot - Sends construction material to nearby buildings. This both speeds up construction and helps construct buildings far away from your main base.

Bridges - A 2x2 tile that can be constructed on Pit tiles and acts as a connector. Allows you to create new choke points or expand to new areas.

New Modes

Endless Mode "lite" - After completing a map, endless mode for it will be unlocked. Waves will spawn every 30 cycles and gradually increase in difficulty. There is no win condition, so just try to survive as long as possible! A higher intensity and standalone endless mode is planned for future updates.

Survivor Difficulty - If you complete Conqueror difficulty on any map Survivor difficulty will now be unlocked.

Captain Rework

There was too much reliance on Captains picking high damage skills to break through the level 5+ range. To help fix this, any enemy killed will now grant a small amount of experience to your captain. While killing enemies with your captain will still grant more experience, sharing experience with other units should now make leveling feel more consistent.

Additionally, weapons often felt like a lost upgrade slot as Captains can only use one at a time. Now these will be rewarded at set intervals instead of being a selectable level up reward.

Captains gain a small amount experience when any enemy is killed by your own or allied units

Captains now unlock a weapon every 2nd level instead of them being included in the unlock choice rotation

All captains have a global skill unlocked at level 5 that relates to their playstyle

Added a number of new passives and equipment to various captains

Some weapons have been rebalanced

Maps

Seth 148 - Dust storms will now trigger. These slow your units and all enemies as well as reduce solar panel power production.

QoL

Overkill avoidance - Units that use direct weapons will now take into account other direct incoming target damage. This will reduce the chance of overkill behaviour. For example commandos will now spread their shots over multiple enemies instead of all aiming for the closest.

Improved AI pathfinding so that idle units will now move out of the way of other moving units. This allows for units to "push through" groups of other units.

Removed the wall adjacency requirements - This was causing too much of a headache with wall placement, especially on wall edges. This may need a better solution if it leads to incredibly thick walls becoming the meta.

Building Selection - Buildings can now be selected by double clicking or drag select. Double clicking will select all buildings of the same type on screen. If this is causing people to destroy their bases by accident I'll add some more safeguards.

More building types will show their influence area when selected

You can now hide buildings and mountains by pressing the ~ key. Can be rebound

Garrisoned units will ungarrison at the entry location of the last unit that entered

Show all health bars is now a toggle rather than needing to be held down

Added autosave on quit in iron-sapien mode

Unit Balance

Hover Tanks

Damage 20 -> 15 + 15 (explosive)

Attack Speed 1.3 -> 1.8

Range 1.3 -> 1.9

Commandos

Attack Speed - 2.5 -> 3.0 (To compensate for overkill avoidance)

Centurion

Can now be garrisoned in bunkers

Flamers

Improved the overall feel of flamethrower visual effects

GUI

Added ability stats to the level up panels

Added cooldown active and runtime indicators to global skills.

Added building selected count to the demolish button

Tooltips will now update while displayed

Some text and image resizing to reduce blur

Optimisation

Improved performance during large horde attacks.

Improved memory use during long games

Bug fixes