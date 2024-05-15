Park Studio Alpha 0.1.1.E

This patch includes the following bug fixes:
- Adding a coaster node will not shift the previous node.
- Adding a coaster node will display the correct tangents.
- Changed the way coloring tracks work, recoloring the last node should now propagate the color to the next node properly, the color can then be edited for all the segments with the same color.
- Adding a node will not automatically disable the "Override Track Color", it should only be disabled when a node has changed color.
- Weather effects should now respect the "Ambient Volume" settings.
Changed files in this update