Albion Europe in Numbers

Albion Europe opened its doors to the world on April 29, and tens of thousands of players, new and old, have been pouring onto the server, gathering resources, battling fierce (and sometimes defenseless) mobs, and banding together into guilds and alliances. So, we took a look at the numbers behind the new server to see exactly what’s been going on since launch and put them together in this shiny new infographic (click to expand):

As you can see, the new server is absolutely teeming with life and we’re thrilled to see so many of you building up this unique world. So thanks again to everyone who’s made this such an exciting development, and we’ll see you out in the wilds of Albion Europe!