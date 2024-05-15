v1.1.1 Small Fixes

Hey Slappers,
We've patched v1.1.1 with some minor changes:
- Added the ability to cancel queue from end game screen
- Fixed a memory leak in the Bundles shop tab when wearing a cosmetic that gets hidden by another piece of the outfit and uses a newer coloring technique (yeah that was an annoying one to figure out)
- When pressing escape to close the dev console, your mouse will correctly lock if in-game
- Added June's Patreon items to the gamefiles: Egg puck, iridiscent helmet, lava cape, waffle stick, stop sign
Good luck, have fun!
- The Oddshot Games team
