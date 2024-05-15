 Skip to content

Slapshot: Rebound update for 15 May 2024

v1.1.1 Small Fixes

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Slappers,

We've patched v1.1.1 with some minor changes:

  • Added the ability to cancel queue from end game screen
  • Fixed a memory leak in the Bundles shop tab when wearing a cosmetic that gets hidden by another piece of the outfit and uses a newer coloring technique (yeah that was an annoying one to figure out)
  • When pressing escape to close the dev console, your mouse will correctly lock if in-game
  • Added June's Patreon items to the gamefiles: Egg puck, iridiscent helmet, lava cape, waffle stick, stop sign

Good luck, have fun!

  • The Oddshot Games team

Changed files in this update

