🏰 Patch 1.02 🏰

Hi Community,
Thank you for your love & support to Fabledom 1.0. Here are the patch notes 1.02.
Fixes
- Fixed "blob" animation not applying to some objects
- Fixed loading a save during winter would result in strange shadow colors
- Fixed some materials would get overridden when loading during winter
- Fixed some material would get wrong settings on start
- Fixed small/large stone deposit/ not getting covered in snow
- Fixed ground tiles for plaza would have weird shadows
- Fixed fog shader hole when opaques overlap the fog material
- Fixed sometimes rain would never stop
- Fixed beanstalk would look "radioactive" during winter
- Fixed wood poles construction would float on buildings like the lighthouse
- Fixed maze garden using the wrong construction poles
- Fixed issue where The Dark Knight's second date would give negative relationship effect.
- Fixed issues where attacking dragon did no damage.
- Fixed some localization issues
- Added some missing text
- Fixed issue where fortification could go over 10 which caused several issues with troll camps (this fix will also fix saves that were broken by this)
- Fixed issue where Golden goose coop would not render positive area effect.
- Fixed so quest to unlock territories can't trigger during tutorial.
- Fixed trees not being affected by cloud shadows
- Fixed bob encounter not using unscaled time
- Fixed bob encounter not being affected by cloud shadows
- Fixed issue where hero would fall below map and not return (also fixed for saves where this already happened)
- Fixed issue with wicked witches' sister event
- Fixed a few issues that would freeze all workers
- Fixed issue where defeating dragon would not remove the active event.
Optimizations
- Simplified world fog on low quality
- Removed variants from water shader
- Improved how some UI text is updated
Thank you and we wish you live happily ever after in the realm of Fabledom. 🏰
