🏰 Patch 1.02 🏰

Hi Community,

Thank you for your love & support to Fabledom 1.0. Here are the patch notes 1.02.

Fixes

Fixed "blob" animation not applying to some objects

Fixed loading a save during winter would result in strange shadow colors

Fixed some materials would get overridden when loading during winter

Fixed some material would get wrong settings on start

Fixed small/large stone deposit/ not getting covered in snow

Fixed ground tiles for plaza would have weird shadows

Fixed fog shader hole when opaques overlap the fog material

Fixed sometimes rain would never stop

Fixed beanstalk would look "radioactive" during winter

Fixed wood poles construction would float on buildings like the lighthouse

Fixed maze garden using the wrong construction poles

Fixed issue where The Dark Knight's second date would give negative relationship effect.

Fixed issues where attacking dragon did no damage.

Fixed some localization issues

Added some missing text

Fixed issue where fortification could go over 10 which caused several issues with troll camps (this fix will also fix saves that were broken by this)

Fixed issue where Golden goose coop would not render positive area effect.

Fixed so quest to unlock territories can't trigger during tutorial.

Fixed trees not being affected by cloud shadows

Fixed bob encounter not using unscaled time

Fixed bob encounter not being affected by cloud shadows

Fixed issue where hero would fall below map and not return (also fixed for saves where this already happened)

Fixed issue with wicked witches' sister event

Fixed a few issues that would freeze all workers

Fixed issue where defeating dragon would not remove the active event.

Optimizations

Simplified world fog on low quality

Removed variants from water shader

Improved how some UI text is updated

