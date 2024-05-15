 Skip to content

Nerobi update for 15 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8643

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two lines of voice guide dialogue in the Forest of Perdition chapter.
Changed a line of voice guide dialogue in the Ancient Caves chapter.

