- Fix a bug where the player cannot run intermittently when the "Running Mode" is toggled and "Head Bob" is turned off.
- Change the reward to increase when "Rival Enabled" is selected: accordingly, the penalty for failure will also increase.
- Change the default state of "Rival Enabled" to off.
NEKOTO update for 15 May 2024
UpDate Ver.0.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
