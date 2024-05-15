 Skip to content

NEKOTO update for 15 May 2024

UpDate Ver.0.0.3

Build 14373946 · Last edited 15 May 2024

  • Fix a bug where the player cannot run intermittently when the "Running Mode" is toggled and "Head Bob" is turned off.
  • Change the reward to increase when "Rival Enabled" is selected: accordingly, the penalty for failure will also increase.
  • Change the default state of "Rival Enabled" to off.

