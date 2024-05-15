 Skip to content

1v1.LOL update for 15 May 2024

Update notes for 4.680

Share · View all patches · Build 14373751 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:26:19 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🦇 New Season - coming very soon!
🌟 New Lab with new game legends - coming very soon!
🎮 New Clash Custom mode
Bug fixes & improvements (Safari issue on Mac resolved)

Check it out 🚀

