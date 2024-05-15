Update 1.1 | Prop Outline, Tutorial Fix, Nerfs and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14373720 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Prop Outline for Hiders

Hiders can now see which prop they can transform into after hovering the mouse over the prop.

Client Travel Failure Fix

The tutorial is now displaying properly.

Improved Command Display

All commands are now visible in the escape menu. Press ESC or P to open the menu while in-game.

Flag Capture Time Reduced

The required time to capture the flag has been reduced from 20 seconds to 12 seconds.

Shooting Range for Hunter Reduced

The shooting range for the Hunter has been decreased.