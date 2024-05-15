Update 1.1 | Prop Outline, Tutorial Fix, Nerfs and more!

Prop Outline for Hiders
Hiders can now see which prop they can transform into after hovering the mouse over the prop.
Client Travel Failure Fix
The tutorial is now displaying properly.
Improved Command Display
All commands are now visible in the escape menu. Press ESC or P to open the menu while in-game.
Flag Capture Time Reduced
The required time to capture the flag has been reduced from 20 seconds to 12 seconds.
Shooting Range for Hunter Reduced
The shooting range for the Hunter has been decreased.
