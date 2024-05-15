 Skip to content

Gamebesh update for 15 May 2024

Update 1.1 | Prop Outline, Tutorial Fix, Nerfs and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14373720 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prop Outline for Hiders
Hiders can now see which prop they can transform into after hovering the mouse over the prop.

Client Travel Failure Fix
The tutorial is now displaying properly.

Improved Command Display
All commands are now visible in the escape menu. Press ESC or P to open the menu while in-game.

Flag Capture Time Reduced
The required time to capture the flag has been reduced from 20 seconds to 12 seconds.

Shooting Range for Hunter Reduced
The shooting range for the Hunter has been decreased.

