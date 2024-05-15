Ruinarch V1.2

Hello Everyone,

We know it has been a while since our last update. After the 1.1 update, our intention was to keep pushing out updates to address the issues raised by our players. Unfortunately the truth is that the sales of the game were impacted by our poor V1 launch, and we had to make a hard decision to secure funding and focus on our next game to keep the company afloat. I’m sure a lot of you are aware of the layoffs and company closures happening in the industry right now, and we’re trying our best not to become a part of the casualty list.

That said, although we recognize its flaws, we are still proud of Ruinarch and what we achieved with our first release on Steam. To the folks who saw past those flaws and enjoyed themselves and left a positive review, we humbly thank you and are so happy you shared that experience with us. Reading these is what makes game development worthwhile.

To those who are, again, understandably disappointed because they saw the potential in the game, we see you as well. While we will not be able to update the game at the same consistency and speed as we did before, we will try to budget some time on the game occasionally to push out a small update to target big issues and make small improvements to the game.

It is in that spirit that we release this small update that adds new localizations, additional achievements, trading cards, and a few critical bug fixes.

New Features

Added 10 new Achievements

Babyarch - Finish a game in Eradication with Omnipotent.

Teenarch - Finish a game in Eradication without Omnipotent.

Adultarch - Finish a game in Progression.

Ruinarch - Finish a game in Attainment.

Undead Supremacy - Complete all tasks under the Undead Supremacy goal in a single playthrough.

Creatures of the Night - Complete all tasks under the Creatures of the Night goal in a single playthrough.

Idol Worship - Complete all tasks under the Idol Worship goal in a single playthrough.

Terrorized Villagers - Complete all tasks under the Terrorized Villagers goal in a single playthrough.

Outbreak - Complete all tasks under the Outbreak goal in a single playthrough.

Death and Destruction - Complete all tasks under the Death and Destruction goal in a single playthrough.

Added Steam Trading cards

Added new Languages (Chinese (Traditional), Indonesian, Vietnamese, Italian, Spanish, Thai, Russian, Ukrainian)

Bug Fixes