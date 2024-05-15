Ruinarch V1.2

Hello Everyone,
We know it has been a while since our last update. After the 1.1 update, our intention was to keep pushing out updates to address the issues raised by our players. Unfortunately the truth is that the sales of the game were impacted by our poor V1 launch, and we had to make a hard decision to secure funding and focus on our next game to keep the company afloat. I’m sure a lot of you are aware of the layoffs and company closures happening in the industry right now, and we’re trying our best not to become a part of the casualty list.
That said, although we recognize its flaws, we are still proud of Ruinarch and what we achieved with our first release on Steam. To the folks who saw past those flaws and enjoyed themselves and left a positive review, we humbly thank you and are so happy you shared that experience with us. Reading these is what makes game development worthwhile.
To those who are, again, understandably disappointed because they saw the potential in the game, we see you as well. While we will not be able to update the game at the same consistency and speed as we did before, we will try to budget some time on the game occasionally to push out a small update to target big issues and make small improvements to the game.
It is in that spirit that we release this small update that adds new localizations, additional achievements, trading cards, and a few critical bug fixes.
New Features
- Added 10 new Achievements
- Babyarch - Finish a game in Eradication with Omnipotent.
- Teenarch - Finish a game in Eradication without Omnipotent.
- Adultarch - Finish a game in Progression.
- Ruinarch - Finish a game in Attainment.
- Undead Supremacy - Complete all tasks under the Undead Supremacy goal in a single playthrough.
- Creatures of the Night - Complete all tasks under the Creatures of the Night goal in a single playthrough.
- Idol Worship - Complete all tasks under the Idol Worship goal in a single playthrough.
- Terrorized Villagers - Complete all tasks under the Terrorized Villagers goal in a single playthrough.
- Outbreak - Complete all tasks under the Outbreak goal in a single playthrough.
- Death and Destruction - Complete all tasks under the Death and Destruction goal in a single playthrough.
- Added Steam Trading cards
- Added new Languages (Chinese (Traditional), Indonesian, Vietnamese, Italian, Spanish, Thai, Russian, Ukrainian)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Eradication not ending properly if playthrough has a Priest or Great Witch.
- Fixed: Some extermination quests become unending.
- Fixed: Animal Dens being destroyed by Brimstones and Iceteroids.
- Fixed: Critical error triggered when a destroyed Animal Den is still trying to spawn new animals.
- Fixed: Critical error caused by a dead character still processing events.
- Fixed: Critical error triggered when an eating character triggers the Septic Shock Plague fatality.
- Fixed: Critical error triggered when trying to launch a Raid and a Monster Spawner is placed in the Legendary Forge.
- Fixed: Villagers getting stuck trying to carry resource pile to lumberyard/mine if lumberyard/mine is already full.
- Fixed: Eradication automatic villager migration sometimes does not spawn new migrants if all village spots are occupied.
- Fixed: Ratmen that are recruited by a Human/Elven faction always own resource piles they haul, making them unusuable by the settlement.
- Fixed: Game sometimes triggers an IOException when clicking on a tutorial tip
Changed files in this update