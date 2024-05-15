05-15 patch-notes

UTC time 09:30-10:30

BUG fix

BUG that the countdown is not displayed in merchant

BUG of misaligned display in the Treasure mall

Experience adjustments

The number of decos in the mall has been adjusted to 10 (originally 8), and the number of emoji has been adjusted to 4 (originally 6).

Added synthesis formula for cube (1000 white souls)

·2 blue books = 1 ultimate potion

·1 blue book=1 optional fruit

·2 ultimate potion = 1 blue book

·1 ultimate potion=1 optional fruit

·Evolution crystal x20=1 pet prayer crystal

Add new merchant order

·20,000 black souls and white souls interchangeable

·10k white soul in exchange for 5 bottles of combat potion of your choice

·Exchange 10k White Soul for 2 bottles of medium pet drinks

·10k white soul in exchange for 2 gold coins

·Exchange 10k white soul for 5 large bottles of pet experience

·10k white soul in exchange for 1 pet prayer crystal

·5K white souls in exchange for 1 bottle of ultimate potion

·5K white souls in exchange for 1 blue book

Merchant Order - Universal Card Requirement Reduces White Soul

Combat adjustments

Warrior hammer mastery adjusted to 85% (originally 80%)

Heavy Cavalry - Protective Flag cooldown reduced by 2 seconds

Lava Hammer optimizes the number of magma burns

Whirling Hammer Optimizes Attack Determination

Firegun, basic attributes increased by 6 points