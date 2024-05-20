Ready, Steady, Ship! Patch 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14373384 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy



**

Greetings, Factory Workers!

**

We're fixing gears here and there to make your shifts easier and to ensure more packages are leaving the factory! Take a look at what kind of enhancements and fine-tunings are coming with Patch 1.2.0!

Patch Notes - Version 1.2.0

Factory changes:

* Co-op and Singleplayer Level Physics TweaksFixes in levels 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, so boxes should no longer get stuck on corners or fail to pass through where they’re supposed to.

* Metal Boxes Physics TweakMetal boxes have been adjusted to avoid getting jammed under conveyors.

* Unfolded & Unfilled Boxes AdjustmentThese boxes will now behave more predictably on conveyors, reducing unnecessary rolling when stacked.

* Level 30 (Stage 2 Springs) TweakWe’ve adjusted the springs to provide more stability, making sure that your cargo stays put.

**

[b]Additional Changes**

[/b]

* Potential Input Problem FixAddressed a rare issue where the game didn’t respond for some users.

* ‘THANK YOU’ Screen BugfixThe credits will now roll out as intended.

[h3Keep on shipping, and thank you for being an integral part of our continuous improvement journey.

The Factory Management Team[/h3]

Spread the word, toss a follow and see you in the factory!

Follow us for more info: Twitter

Don't forget about our friends at Untold Tales