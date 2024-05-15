- Popping Flowers (Crackling) can now be adjusted in a much more granular way
- Ascent Effects can now have strobing
- 57 different kinds of crackling already included
FWsim - Fireworks Display Simulator update for 15 May 2024
New Crackling Types, Strobing Ascent Effects
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows FWsim - Fireworks Display Simulator Content Depot 1494501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update