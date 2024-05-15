 Skip to content

FWsim - Fireworks Display Simulator update for 15 May 2024

New Crackling Types, Strobing Ascent Effects

15 May 2024

  • Popping Flowers (Crackling) can now be adjusted in a much more granular way
  • Ascent Effects can now have strobing
  • 57 different kinds of crackling already included

