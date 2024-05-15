Patch notes for Version 0.3.1 [Hotfix Patch for Version 0.3.0]

This patch contains hotfixes for Version 0.3.0. The full patch notes for Version 0.3.0 can be found here.
Polish
- Tweaks to button placement on Level Up screen
Bugfix
- Bugfix for number of turns requires for fast floor clears and number of additional rewound time turns not resetting between runs or when overwriting a save file
- Bugfix for fast floor clear rewards screen not appearing if player has no free special items to collect
- Bugfix for fast floor clear rewards screen not working as intended if player collects all the items from the previous floor
- Bugfix for players not being able to pick up certain fast floor clear reward items if player's item inventory only has one remaining slot
Changed files in this update