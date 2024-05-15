 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lewd Girls, Leave Me Alone! I Just Want to Play Video Games and Watch Anime! Hentai Edition update for 15 May 2024

v 1.24.05.15 (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 14373191 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Translation of the game into Chinese has been completed

Changed files in this update

Windows Lewd Girls, Leave Me Alone! I Just Want to Play Video Games and Watch Anime! Hentai Edition Content Depot 1553891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link