HoT Fix 2024-05-15 - Electrified Orbs

Hello Adventurers!
Thank you for the quick reports.
Selecting Electrified Orbs would cause the game to crash.
This issue has been fixed.
Cheers
- Chasing Carrots
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Adventurers!
Thank you for the quick reports.
Selecting Electrified Orbs would cause the game to crash.
This issue has been fixed.
Cheers
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update