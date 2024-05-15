 Skip to content

Halls of Torment update for 15 May 2024

HoT Fix 2024-05-15 - Electrified Orbs

Share · View all patches · Build 14373147 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Thank you for the quick reports.
Selecting Electrified Orbs would cause the game to crash.

This issue has been fixed.

Cheers

  • Chasing Carrots

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2218751
Linux Depot 2218752
