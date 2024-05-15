Bug fixes and community suggestion (1.0.1950)

1.0.1950
A hot fix for 1.0. These are community suggestion I gathered from forum and reviews.
- One review suggest that AI bots should be able to auto revive, so bots can now auto revive itself in ~40 seconds, or you can help pull them up just like before. Game will still over if all players and bots are incapacitated.
- Gamepad R-Stick can be used to control turning and aiming. Before it was tied to camera control which is not really useful feature.
- Numerous reviews point out that game movement is sluggish, so I increase all player's acceleration (max speed stay the same) from 5 -> 8 (+60%) and player turning speed from 3 -> 4 (+25%) that should address some sluggish feeling.
- Adjust core boss "Timer Haste" cast time from 40s to 60s to allow more leeway for players.
- Fix error when Adventurer use "COOL SPEECH" to revive bots.
- Fix localization text did not displayed correctly in key rebind dialog.
Changed files in this update