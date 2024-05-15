 Skip to content

Dungeon Looter update for 15 May 2024

Bug fixes and community suggestion (1.0.1950)

Last edited 15 May 2024

1.0.1950

A hot fix for 1.0. These are community suggestion I gathered from forum and reviews.

  • One review suggest that AI bots should be able to auto revive, so bots can now auto revive itself in ~40 seconds, or you can help pull them up just like before. Game will still over if all players and bots are incapacitated.
  • Gamepad R-Stick can be used to control turning and aiming. Before it was tied to camera control which is not really useful feature.
  • Numerous reviews point out that game movement is sluggish, so I increase all player's acceleration (max speed stay the same) from 5 -> 8 (+60%) and player turning speed from 3 -> 4 (+25%) that should address some sluggish feeling.
  • Adjust core boss "Timer Haste" cast time from 40s to 60s to allow more leeway for players.
  • Fix error when Adventurer use "COOL SPEECH" to revive bots.
  • Fix localization text did not displayed correctly in key rebind dialog.

