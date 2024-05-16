 Skip to content

Core Keeper update for 16 May 2024

Core Keeper - 0.7.4.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14373060 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 09:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes: 

  • Fixed objects disappearing over time. When moving away from an object and back again, the server could previously get in a state where it consistently failed to spawn the object again on the client.

