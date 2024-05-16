Core Keeper - 0.7.4.3 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed objects disappearing over time. When moving away from an object and back again, the server could previously get in a state where it consistently failed to spawn the object again on the client.
Changed files in this update