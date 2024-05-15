Gravity Circuit - Patch 1.2.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 14373039 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. This is an addendum patch to the major patch 1.2.0 we released a couple days ago. This mostly addresses a few issues identified by our players:

Fixes to things introduced in 1.2.0:

Fixed a softlock in the final stage of the game, if the "start from checkpoint" feature is used from Mission Select.

Fixed an issue with Medley (Wave Circuit) when playing with Rude Enemies game modifier enabled, where she might lock up and freeze, if she was launched during the startup of a certain action. If this happened before or when she reaches half-way health, she'd be invincible for about three minutes, requiring you to either wait, or reload from checkpoint.

Fixed one respawn zone in City Center leading to a bit of a weird spot when Master Levels game modifier is enabled.

Fixed one miscolored square bracket ("]") on the Mission Complete screen.

General fixes and adjustments

As per a suggestion from a player, if "manual slide" is disabled from game's control settings (and player has assigned the dedicated slide key), the only way to trigger Blade's Armor Paint's air slide is by pressing the dedicated slide key.

Made all object types (excluding bosses) destruct when Heavenly Piledrive gets interrupted, for example through touching hazards. Previously, this was only limited to certain enemy types (eg. Lava Crawlers in Steelworks). This prevents some weird behavior from certain enemy types.

As always, if you find any other issues, let us know. In the meanwhile, happy gaming!