Update Announcement for May. 16th: Mechanism Optimization

Optimization
- Fixed an issue where the Tactic [Team Slime] might not take effect.
- Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Sticky Slime].
- Optimized the Tactic [Sticky Slime] so that when [Self-destructing Slime] is owned, each Slime that sticks to the enemy can self-destruct upon disappearing.
- Fixed an issue where the Tactics [Sticky Slime] and [Self-destructing Slime] were not affected by the [Large Slime] buff.
- Attacks that do not deal damage will no longer trigger [Attack Lightwave].
- Fixed an issue where the Lightwave triggered by attacking with the Tactic [Attack Lightwave] caused abnormal damage when hitting the Vajras.
- Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Bloodthirsty Dagger].
- Reduced the numerical strength of the negative effects [Intermittent Thunder] and [Intermittent Butterflies].
- Improved the hidden effect description of Λ-No.11-'s Potential [Act Parcer Tri: Cavalier] when used in the air.
- Fixed an issue where the damage increase effect of the Mai's Potential [Ayanishiki] would abnormally fail.
- Fixed an issue where the Noel's move [Type XVI: Ignition Bolt] might not mark Elite enemies Floating Mind and Defiling Eye.
- Fixed an issue where Noel's Potential [Shroud Fall] might not detonate the mark on Elite enemy Floating Mind.
- Fixed an issue with the abnormal damage of Kokonoe's Potential [Armament No.5EE "Heaven's Judgement vE.83"].
- Optimized the time range for triggering the dodge effect during Kokonoe's horizontal teleportation.
- Optimized the operation guide and map mechanics for some maps in the Mind Training.
- Fixed a logical error in a storyline related to the guide.
Changed files in this update