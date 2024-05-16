 Skip to content

BlazBlue Entropy Effect update for 16 May 2024

Update Announcement for May. 16th: Mechanism Optimization

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization
  • Fixed an issue where the Tactic [Team Slime] might not take effect.
  • Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Sticky Slime].
  • Optimized the Tactic [Sticky Slime] so that when [Self-destructing Slime] is owned, each Slime that sticks to the enemy can self-destruct upon disappearing.
  • Fixed an issue where the Tactics [Sticky Slime] and [Self-destructing Slime] were not affected by the [Large Slime] buff.
  • Attacks that do not deal damage will no longer trigger [Attack Lightwave].
  • Fixed an issue where the Lightwave triggered by attacking with the Tactic [Attack Lightwave] caused abnormal damage when hitting the Vajras.
  • Increased the numerical strength of the Tactic [Bloodthirsty Dagger].
  • Reduced the numerical strength of the negative effects [Intermittent Thunder] and [Intermittent Butterflies].
  • Improved the hidden effect description of Λ-No.11-'s Potential [Act Parcer Tri: Cavalier] when used in the air.
  • Fixed an issue where the damage increase effect of the Mai's Potential [Ayanishiki] would abnormally fail.
  • Fixed an issue where the Noel's move [Type XVI: Ignition Bolt] might not mark Elite enemies Floating Mind and Defiling Eye.
  • Fixed an issue where Noel's Potential [Shroud Fall] might not detonate the mark on Elite enemy Floating Mind.
  • Fixed an issue with the abnormal damage of Kokonoe's Potential [Armament No.5EE "Heaven's Judgement vE.83"].
  • Optimized the time range for triggering the dodge effect during Kokonoe's horizontal teleportation.
  • Optimized the operation guide and map mechanics for some maps in the Mind Training.
  • Fixed a logical error in a storyline related to the guide.

