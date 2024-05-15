1.0.2 Update

Hey, everyone!
I've monitored your feedback and reports following the release, and have decided to release a small patch to address the issues. Additionally, I have hand-drawn the AI characters from the dungeon and city, and made improvements to the backgrounds.
Thank you for your support, and I hope you enjoy the game!
- TwistedScarlett
Changes:
- Redrew Guild Girl - She's now an entirely different character
- Redrew Naughty Imp
- Redrew Yuli's Dress
- Katie's Shop: Items actually cost what they say, instead of being free - and you can no longer purchase them if you don't have enough crystals.
- Hall of Mirrors event now adds duration to spells instead of resetting them.
- Hall of Mirrors event: When Bubble Barrier or Lightning Spear is chosen, it no longer casts Ice Wall as well
- Hall of Mirrors: Mana Cost and Turn Duration is now fixed to 1/2 respectively.
- Guidebook: Base HP now appears instead of Max HP at the bottom and changed "Reach 1,000 Max HP to 1,000 Base HP instead".
- Improved the accuracy of Pain's tooltip's damage prediction
- Added a tutorial during the first nightime explaining that you can't do hangouts during the night, the only exception is Beatrice.
- Removed post-game notification that Lady Balethorn has a new hangout - it's now available even before the finale.
- Made some improvements to some backgrounds
- Fixed an issue where the "Buffs" notification would appear between every fight
- Fixed a crash when achieving 100% completion.
- Fixed a crash when entering New Dungeon+
- Fixed the "Two Potions" event not giving you both potions upon successful swindle
- Fixed a scenario where you can unlock Jinx's scene one event early
- Typo Fixes
- Added a teaser for the next update if you visit the Manor's garden
