1.0.2 Update

Hey, everyone!

I've monitored your feedback and reports following the release, and have decided to release a small patch to address the issues. Additionally, I have hand-drawn the AI characters from the dungeon and city, and made improvements to the backgrounds.

Thank you for your support, and I hope you enjoy the game!

Changes: