The Legends Begins!!!The demo version of "Esport Godfather" is now available!

Hello coaches,

I'm 1000Water, the producer of "Esport Godfather."

Only nine days left until the official release of "Esport Godfather," and I'm thrilled to introduce our newly updated demo version - "Esport Godfather:The Legends Begins."

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2960430/_/

This demo version contains approximately five hours of gameplay. Despite its short length, it features six matches in the internet cafe league and six matches in the league 2. There's no difference between this demo and the full version. I hope everyone enjoys playing it!

By selecting the "Unlock All Heroes" option in the custom settings, you can experience all 53 heroes from the start!

We provide five difficulty levels, believing that whether you're a novice coach just starting out or a confident veteran, you can find a suitable difficulty option!

Are mandatory resource teams a thing of the past? Not anymore. You can now enable the resource team option in the custom settings, allowing disadvantaged teams to avoid early clashes with resource teams! There won't be any more inevitable team fights!

Random selection of players not to your liking? Now, you can fully customize your lineup! Whether it's the hero pool or the development traits, whether it's attribute values or combat traits, everything can be customized!

Important to reiterate three times: The full version can inherit the saved data from this demo! The full version can inherit the saved data from this demo! The full version can inherit the saved data from this demo!

And if you're still hesitating about purchasing the full version of "Esport Godfather," we believe these five hours of content can help you make a decision. We hope everyone can find their favorite game among the myriad of games out there!

Due to the complexity of "Esport Godfather," there may be a few bugs. If you encounter any bugs, please contact us via the Discord and X, and we will fix them promptly!

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Wpf6y7kFjp

X (Twitter) https://twitter.com/1000_Water_

If you have any feedback or suggestions after playing, you can also join our community group. We're eager to communicate with everyone to make "Esport Godfather" even better! We have already prepared a series of lists to make "Esport Godfather" more perfect and enjoyable after its release!

Finally, I wish everyone a great time playing, and see you next time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1278540/_/