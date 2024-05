Share · View all patches · Build 14372957 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing CAN BULLET!

Additions

・Support for Traditional Chinese

・Added operation hints at 1 wave and 10 waves

Bug FIX

・Fixed a bug that the slow circle sometimes does not hit the enemy.

・Fixed a bug that the heart was not visible when powering up.

・Other visual fine-tuning.