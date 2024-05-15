15th of May updates - Quality of Life changes & bug squashes

The biggest changes in the update are backend ones. We've made lots of progress on and our backend systems are healthier than ever! Work on that front continues as we ensure our systems will be capable of running smoothly as the game and our player base grows.

The main changes that are visible to you as a player though would be the changes to player to player item sending and daily boosts. Read on!

Changes

Player-to-player item sending changes. The item sending system was in need of a couple of tweaks to ensure that it'll continue to work as expected as we overhaul our backend systems this year for better scalability. Hopefully these changes will provide a more user friendly experience as well! Items can now be sent to offline players. Note: the recipients username is case insensitive but they'll need to log out once after this update lands for case insensitivity to work

Items are no longer directly added to the recipients inventory when sent - instead, they're added to an item withdrawal box which can be accessed from your profile and inventory. All items you receive from other players will be listed here and you'll need to claim them to add them to your inventory - or you can discard them if you don't appreciate someone's gift.

You can have 20 items from a specific player in your withdrawal box. Afterwards, you'll need to claim or discard the items for them to be able to send you more

Your item withdrawal box can hold 60 items in total

Whitelisting system has been removed and you can now send items to anyone at any time. With these new changes in place, I believe the whitelisting system is just an extra step and an unnecessary headache as you'll now claim any items sent to you before they're added to your inventory

Daily experience boost changes Premium players no longer have a 2h cooldown period when claiming daily boosts

Boost can be paused. After pausing and resuming the boost, there's a 3 minute cooldown before you can pause it again

Boost will not be consumed whilst offline if it's paused OR if you logged out whilst idle and the boost didn't get used on anything

Maximum boost time is 16 hours

The settings popup now contains a "Blocks" tab where you can block other players. Blocking a player prevents them from sending you items, inviting you to combat and raids parties and you won't see their messages in chat

Settings can now be accessed from main menu. The language dropdown was removed as a result as they can now be accessed from inside the settings popup Note: some tabs are unavailable in the main menu as their settings are player specific

For better accuracy and to be less error prone, the combat stats calculations now uses session data to calculate your stats and are thus guaranteed to be accurate. There is also a "Simulate expected stats" which runs the simulation as it has done before so that you can instantly see what kind of stats you can expect to see with your current setup

All smithable armour has been graphically reworked by ZoEzi!

When listing an item for sale, the default price is now 0 instead of 1 and you'll be told to select a valid price if you attempt to list an item for 0 gold. This is to prevent accidental 1 gold sales that happen to the best of us from time to time

Renamed Questing scroll to Questing token

Default FPS target on mobile is now 30 instead of 60

Excess whitespace is now removed from chat messages

Added a loading screen to guest username updates and added a character limit to the input field

Attempting to update your guest username to a name that's already taken will now tell you so rather than hitting you with the ambiguous "Operation couldn't be completed" error message

Raids 1 & 2 have a new background