15th of May updates - Quality of Life changes & bug squashes

The biggest changes in the update are backend ones. We've made lots of progress on and our backend systems are healthier than ever! Work on that front continues as we ensure our systems will be capable of running smoothly as the game and our player base grows.
The main changes that are visible to you as a player though would be the changes to player to player item sending and daily boosts. Read on!
Changes
Player-to-player item sending changes. The item sending system was in need of a couple of tweaks to ensure that it'll continue to work as expected as we overhaul our backend systems this year for better scalability. Hopefully these changes will provide a more user friendly experience as well!
- Items can now be sent to offline players. Note: the recipients username is case insensitive but they'll need to log out once after this update lands for case insensitivity to work
- Items are no longer directly added to the recipients inventory when sent - instead, they're added to an item withdrawal box which can be accessed from your profile and inventory. All items you receive from other players will be listed here and you'll need to claim them to add them to your inventory - or you can discard them if you don't appreciate someone's gift.
- You can have 20 items from a specific player in your withdrawal box. Afterwards, you'll need to claim or discard the items for them to be able to send you more
- Your item withdrawal box can hold 60 items in total
Whitelisting system has been removed and you can now send items to anyone at any time. With these new changes in place, I believe the whitelisting system is just an extra step and an unnecessary headache as you'll now claim any items sent to you before they're added to your inventory
Daily experience boost changes
- Premium players no longer have a 2h cooldown period when claiming daily boosts
- Boost can be paused. After pausing and resuming the boost, there's a 3 minute cooldown before you can pause it again
- Boost will not be consumed whilst offline if it's paused OR if you logged out whilst idle and the boost didn't get used on anything
- Maximum boost time is 16 hours
The settings popup now contains a "Blocks" tab where you can block other players. Blocking a player prevents them from sending you items, inviting you to combat and raids parties and you won't see their messages in chat
Settings can now be accessed from main menu. The language dropdown was removed as a result as they can now be accessed from inside the settings popup
- Note: some tabs are unavailable in the main menu as their settings are player specific
For better accuracy and to be less error prone, the combat stats calculations now uses session data to calculate your stats and are thus guaranteed to be accurate. There is also a "Simulate expected stats" which runs the simulation as it has done before so that you can instantly see what kind of stats you can expect to see with your current setup
All smithable armour has been graphically reworked by ZoEzi!
When listing an item for sale, the default price is now 0 instead of 1 and you'll be told to select a valid price if you attempt to list an item for 0 gold. This is to prevent accidental 1 gold sales that happen to the best of us from time to time
Renamed Questing scroll to Questing token
Default FPS target on mobile is now 30 instead of 60
Excess whitespace is now removed from chat messages
Added a loading screen to guest username updates and added a character limit to the input field
Attempting to update your guest username to a name that's already taken will now tell you so rather than hitting you with the ambiguous "Operation couldn't be completed" error message
Raids 1 & 2 have a new background
A detailed error message is now displayed when you attempt to purchase items from the game shop on a standalone client that's been launched outside of Steam
Bug fixes
Fixed some quests not showing the exclamation mark in the quests popup even if you didn't have the resources to complete them
Fixed typo in the "You need to be connected to the chat to do this" message
Fixed a bug where if you had the clan view open when you got kicked out of the clan, your old clan would remain visible (but you wouldn't be able to interact with it)
Fixed an unnecessary desync disconnect that would occur if you initiated an item sale, left the confirmation popup open and your owned item amount was less than originally when you confirm the sale
Chat input field no longer accepts rich text
The minimum selectable value in the clan quest donation slider is now 1 instead of 0
Quests popup is now closed if you have it open when quests regenerate
Guest restrictions that weren't properly enforced before
- You can no longer accept invitations to clans until you've registered
- You can no longer participate in group combat or raids until you've registered
- You can no longer receive items from other players until you've registered
