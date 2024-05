Share Β· View all patches Β· Build 14372743 Β· Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

Weekend Campaign

From 9:00 am Friday, May 17 to 9:00 am Monday, May 20 UTC, we're hosting a Character XP & Season Pass XP Boost Campaign!

During the campaign period, you'll earn 25% more XP for both character and Season Pass, don't miss out!

βš”οΈ Your Warlander Team πŸ›‘οΈ

