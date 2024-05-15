 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 15 May 2024

[Test Branch] New features: Ice cellar and experience optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 14372712 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 08:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Features New Building: Magic Ice Cellar
Bug: After exiting from the map editor and then entering the game, the upper half-screen UI is not displayed.
Numerical adjustment: 5 years before the start of the game, drought is prohibited
Optimization: Increase the transfer of cells by half
Value adjustment: Corruptible items will disappear according to the corruption time if they fall on the ground and are not picked up for a long time.
Bug: Customized technology is fully unlocked, but the technology is not unlocked
Optimization: When enemy soldiers raid, if they are intercepted by player soldiers, they will stop fighting.
Optimization: When a monster is moving, if it is attacked by player soldiers, it will stop to fight.
Optimization: In the work facility, when the production limit is reached and the work is suspended, the button for setting the work assignment to do chores in idle time is displayed.

Changed depots in playtest branch

View more data in app history for build 14372712
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link