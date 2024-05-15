New Features New Building: Magic Ice Cellar
Bug: After exiting from the map editor and then entering the game, the upper half-screen UI is not displayed.
Numerical adjustment: 5 years before the start of the game, drought is prohibited
Optimization: Increase the transfer of cells by half
Value adjustment: Corruptible items will disappear according to the corruption time if they fall on the ground and are not picked up for a long time.
Bug: Customized technology is fully unlocked, but the technology is not unlocked
Optimization: When enemy soldiers raid, if they are intercepted by player soldiers, they will stop fighting.
Optimization: When a monster is moving, if it is attacked by player soldiers, it will stop to fight.
Optimization: In the work facility, when the production limit is reached and the work is suspended, the button for setting the work assignment to do chores in idle time is displayed.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 15 May 2024
[Test Branch] New features: Ice cellar and experience optimization
Changed depots in playtest branch