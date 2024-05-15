[Test Branch] New features: Ice cellar and experience optimization

New Features New Building: Magic Ice Cellar

Bug: After exiting from the map editor and then entering the game, the upper half-screen UI is not displayed.

Numerical adjustment: 5 years before the start of the game, drought is prohibited

Optimization: Increase the transfer of cells by half

Value adjustment: Corruptible items will disappear according to the corruption time if they fall on the ground and are not picked up for a long time.

Bug: Customized technology is fully unlocked, but the technology is not unlocked

Optimization: When enemy soldiers raid, if they are intercepted by player soldiers, they will stop fighting.

Optimization: When a monster is moving, if it is attacked by player soldiers, it will stop to fight.

Optimization: In the work facility, when the production limit is reached and the work is suspended, the button for setting the work assignment to do chores in idle time is displayed.