Update 0.14 Now Available!

This update brings a new chapter to the campaign, a new map, 2 new monsters, and much, much more!

0.14 PATCH NOTES

HEADLINE FEATURES

AI AND MONSTERS

Added SCP-3199 - Humans, Refuted

Added SCP-7566 - Door Squid

Added SCP-621 to some instances of SCP-1262

Improved Guard AI Added cover generation and utilisation Added sprinting, crouching and leaning Added bark lines and communication Improved suppression and sensing Added pathfinding based look ahead to improve facing direction while moving

Improved Resonator AI, animations and visuals Better locomotion and turns Crashing for lunge attacks Improved pathfinding Updated Resonator textures to be more readable



WEAPONS

Added SW 500 (Long and short variant)

(Long and short variant) Added SG553 (5.56, 7.62 and SBR variants)

MAPS

Added the first half of a new campaign mission: Antarctica

Added chapter 3 to Area-12: Dorms and D-Class Prison

Added PVP variant for outpost axiom

Reworked logistics area to be a clearer more streamlined experience Less gas cans are required for the generator objective Gas can spawns are more clearly telegraphed Gas cans are much brighter and more obvious Reduced the number of potential gas can spawn locations, resulting in less places to check Improved telegraphing for gas can spawns behind shutters Added a dedicated pickup for the crowbar to reduce wandering time Improved lighting to be more distinct

Added 3199 and additional spawns to wave survival

GAMEPLAY

Added Vaulting for players

New player Faction - GOC (Antarctica specific)

Added adaptive ammo system prototype Some ammo lockers will have more or less ammo depending on the game’s state and the player’s situation

Balanced tactical knife Removed staggering from Tac-knife on zombies Reduced Tac-knife damage to take 1-3 extra hits to kill Added a small radius sound event to knife so that AI can hear it up close



UI/UX

Improved controller and keyboard support in menus

VISUALS AND AUDIO

Reworked bullet hit audio

Improved recoil animation overall

Added new First person arms for guards

Improved night vision effects added Depth of Field and fireflies improved clarity in some scenarios



DETAILED NOTES

VISUALS AND AUDIO

Added additional gore meshes for human characters - through holes, headshots and gut shots

Updated AS VAL and VSS handling

Increased damage impulse on human characters

Improved zombie death animations to use root motion

Added alarm lights to intro cells

Added depth of field

Added suppression visual effects when under fire

Added a lens flare to AI when they have a flashlight on

Improved third person animation for arms and legs

Added generator sound to generator

Added short M1014

Reduced screen shake on VAL and VSS

Reduced blurriness on scope aberration

Updated audio for 360J, VSS, MP7, and Stealth Hunter

Updated AUG mag

Fixed overlapping audio in outdoor maps

Increased chem-light brightness

Updated various animations

Improved base water shader blending

Added lights to distant muzzle flashes

Improved pixel depth offset on terrain

Added FOV change while sprinting

Added distance to ground checks to third person falling animation

Added custom distance field overrides for walls, floors and ceilings to help with lighting, AO and other effects

GAMEPLAY

Re-balanced M590, M1014 and M24 to make them more powerful

Re added per-item movement speed to character

Added multiple gamemode support to map

UI/UX

Added tools for player analytics and better debugging

Prevented triggering AFK when reading documents

Shortened the interaction UI to make the interact-able objects more visible when interacting

Added copy button to version and build ID in pause menu

Made lobbies much more reliable for joining from both inside and outside the game

Moved Item animations to use soft references

Reduced memory footprint of weapons in UI and overall

Quicker loading of items in UI

Added a custom maps menu for loading maps outside the main game modes

Updated the pre-game UI to allow controller inputs giving access to the in-game menu

Updated the post-game UI for the PVP gamemode

Improved Tips

Added network failure reason when you fail to connect to a server

Added localisation for ban and connection failure messages

Improved chat interaction

AI

Reduced reaction time on AI

Increased zombie step height

Improved SCP-1262 Spitter AI and visuals Added look ahead to Spitters' aim Reduced damage of Spitter javelin Increased headshot multiplier for Spitter to 3x from 1.5x Improved tangent setup for 1262 Spitter

Updated SCP-098 Increased acceleration Added additional attacks and animations

Added relationship matrix to AI allowing them to be allied with their corresponding player factions

Added detour pathfinding to some AI, allowing them to corner better and spread out

FIXES

Fixed low ready slowing sprinting

Fixed players being able to see their own back (except for when vaulting and kicking)

Moved more Ranged Weapon code to C++, for improved performance and stability

Reduced animation cost on SCP-1262 characters

Fixed bullet casings replaying every time they become visible

Fixed exit holes not appearing on instanced meshes

Fixed a crash from player updates on "world teardown"

(Finally) Fixed a crash from physical animation on game end

Fixed joining lobbies from outside the game not working

Made lobbies more reliable

Fixed zombie spawn issues in wave survival

Fixed text size updates for settings and buttons

Fixed exit holes not appearing on Instanced static meshes

Fixed Melee component hitting self

Fixed spawn guard command not working in some circumstances

Fixed some weighting issues on resonator

Fixed visibility checks not working on AI spawners

Fixed an issue where resolution was not being set correctly using certain settings

Fixed a bug where recoil would max out on the second shot

Fixed some issues with jumping animation triggering late

Fixed a crash in SCP-173 when checking for chances

Fixed a crash in interaction during item sorting

Known Issues

The following is a short list of the most notable known issues: