MAJOR SCP: 5K - Alpha Testing update for 15 May 2024

Update 0.14 Now Available!

Update 0.14 Now Available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_5K/

Update 0.14 is now available for all players to enjoy!

This update brings a new chapter to the campaign, a new map, 2 new monsters, and much, much more!

You can see the patch notes below:

0.14 PATCH NOTES

HEADLINE FEATURES

AI AND MONSTERS

  • Added SCP-3199 - Humans, Refuted

  • Added SCP-7566 - Door Squid

  • Added SCP-621 to some instances of SCP-1262

  • Improved Guard AI

    • Added cover generation and utilisation
    • Added sprinting, crouching and leaning
    • Added bark lines and communication
    • Improved suppression and sensing
    • Added pathfinding based look ahead to improve facing direction while moving

  • Improved Resonator AI, animations and visuals

    • Better locomotion and turns
    • Crashing for lunge attacks
    • Improved pathfinding
    • Updated Resonator textures to be more readable
WEAPONS
  • Added SW 500 (Long and short variant)
  • Added SG553 (5.56, 7.62 and SBR variants)
MAPS

  • Added the first half of a new campaign mission: Antarctica

  • Added chapter 3 to Area-12: Dorms and D-Class Prison

  • Added PVP variant for outpost axiom

  • Reworked logistics area to be a clearer more streamlined experience

    • Less gas cans are required for the generator objective
    • Gas can spawns are more clearly telegraphed
    • Gas cans are much brighter and more obvious
    • Reduced the number of potential gas can spawn locations, resulting in less places to check
    • Improved telegraphing for gas can spawns behind shutters
    • Added a dedicated pickup for the crowbar to reduce wandering time
    • Improved lighting to be more distinct

  • Added 3199 and additional spawns to wave survival

GAMEPLAY

  • Added Vaulting for players

  • New player Faction - GOC (Antarctica specific)

  • Added adaptive ammo system prototype

    • Some ammo lockers will have more or less ammo depending on the game’s state and the player’s situation

  • Balanced tactical knife

    • Removed staggering from Tac-knife on zombies
    • Reduced Tac-knife damage to take 1-3 extra hits to kill
    • Added a small radius sound event to knife so that AI can hear it up close
UI/UX
  • Improved controller and keyboard support in menus
VISUALS AND AUDIO

  • Reworked bullet hit audio

  • Improved recoil animation overall

  • Added new First person arms for guards

  • Improved night vision effects

    • added Depth of Field and fireflies
    • improved clarity in some scenarios

DETAILED NOTES

VISUALS AND AUDIO
  • Added additional gore meshes for human characters - through holes, headshots and gut shots
  • Updated AS VAL and VSS handling
  • Increased damage impulse on human characters
  • Improved zombie death animations to use root motion
  • Added alarm lights to intro cells
  • Added depth of field
  • Added suppression visual effects when under fire
  • Added a lens flare to AI when they have a flashlight on
  • Improved third person animation for arms and legs
  • Added generator sound to generator
  • Added short M1014
  • Reduced screen shake on VAL and VSS
  • Reduced blurriness on scope aberration
  • Updated audio for 360J, VSS, MP7, and Stealth Hunter
  • Updated AUG mag
  • Fixed overlapping audio in outdoor maps
  • Increased chem-light brightness
  • Updated various animations
  • Improved base water shader blending
  • Added lights to distant muzzle flashes
  • Improved pixel depth offset on terrain
  • Added FOV change while sprinting
  • Added distance to ground checks to third person falling animation
  • Added custom distance field overrides for walls, floors and ceilings to help with lighting, AO and other effects
GAMEPLAY
  • Re-balanced M590, M1014 and M24 to make them more powerful
  • Re added per-item movement speed to character
  • Added multiple gamemode support to map
UI/UX
  • Added tools for player analytics and better debugging
  • Prevented triggering AFK when reading documents
  • Shortened the interaction UI to make the interact-able objects more visible when interacting
  • Added copy button to version and build ID in pause menu
  • Made lobbies much more reliable for joining from both inside and outside the game
  • Moved Item animations to use soft references
  • Reduced memory footprint of weapons in UI and overall
  • Quicker loading of items in UI
  • Added a custom maps menu for loading maps outside the main game modes
  • Updated the pre-game UI to allow controller inputs giving access to the in-game menu
  • Updated the post-game UI for the PVP gamemode
  • Improved Tips
  • Added network failure reason when you fail to connect to a server
  • Added localisation for ban and connection failure messages
  • Improved chat interaction
AI

  • Reduced reaction time on AI

  • Increased zombie step height

  • Improved SCP-1262 Spitter AI and visuals

    • Added look ahead to Spitters' aim
    • Reduced damage of Spitter javelin
    • Increased headshot multiplier for Spitter to 3x from 1.5x
    • Improved tangent setup for 1262 Spitter

  • Updated SCP-098

    • Increased acceleration
    • Added additional attacks and animations

  • Added relationship matrix to AI allowing them to be allied with their corresponding player factions

  • Added detour pathfinding to some AI, allowing them to corner better and spread out

FIXES
  • Fixed low ready slowing sprinting
  • Fixed players being able to see their own back (except for when vaulting and kicking)
  • Moved more Ranged Weapon code to C++, for improved performance and stability
  • Reduced animation cost on SCP-1262 characters
  • Fixed bullet casings replaying every time they become visible
  • Fixed exit holes not appearing on instanced meshes
  • Fixed a crash from player updates on "world teardown"
  • (Finally) Fixed a crash from physical animation on game end
  • Fixed joining lobbies from outside the game not working
  • Made lobbies more reliable
  • Fixed zombie spawn issues in wave survival
  • Fixed text size updates for settings and buttons
  • Fixed exit holes not appearing on Instanced static meshes
  • Fixed Melee component hitting self
  • Fixed spawn guard command not working in some circumstances
  • Fixed some weighting issues on resonator
  • Fixed visibility checks not working on AI spawners
  • Fixed an issue where resolution was not being set correctly using certain settings
  • Fixed a bug where recoil would max out on the second shot
  • Fixed some issues with jumping animation triggering late
  • Fixed a crash in SCP-173 when checking for chances
  • Fixed a crash in interaction during item sorting

Known Issues

The following is a short list of the most notable known issues:

  • "Respawn Wave" UI in Antarctica sometimes displays incorrectly
  • Spectating when joining in Antarctica does not work correctly
  • Performance issues can be experienced in various areas of Chapter 3
  • The shutter at the start of Chapter 3 sometimes appears open for clients, when it is in fact closed
  • Vaulting can cause players to get stuck when vaulting over large obstacles
  • Closing the door in the armory can lead to it being unopenable
  • Glass breaking does not always replicate for clients
  • Zombies in antarctica do not always respond to game events such as alarms
  • Swapping an item on the ground can consume its associated ammo for other clients
  • Flashlights on other players' weapons can cause performance hitches
  • It is possible to invite friends to a game that is not hosted, causing the join to fail

