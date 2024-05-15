Update 0.14 Now Available!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/872670/SCP_5K/
Update 0.14 is now available for all players to enjoy!
This update brings a new chapter to the campaign, a new map, 2 new monsters, and much, much more!
You can see the patch notes below:
0.14 PATCH NOTES
HEADLINE FEATURES
AI AND MONSTERS
-
Added SCP-3199 - Humans, Refuted
-
Added SCP-7566 - Door Squid
-
Added SCP-621 to some instances of SCP-1262
-
Improved Guard AI
- Added cover generation and utilisation
- Added sprinting, crouching and leaning
- Added bark lines and communication
- Improved suppression and sensing
- Added pathfinding based look ahead to improve facing direction while moving
-
Improved Resonator AI, animations and visuals
- Better locomotion and turns
- Crashing for lunge attacks
- Improved pathfinding
- Updated Resonator textures to be more readable
WEAPONS
- Added SW 500 (Long and short variant)
- Added SG553 (5.56, 7.62 and SBR variants)
MAPS
-
Added the first half of a new campaign mission: Antarctica
-
Added chapter 3 to Area-12: Dorms and D-Class Prison
-
Added PVP variant for outpost axiom
-
Reworked logistics area to be a clearer more streamlined experience
- Less gas cans are required for the generator objective
- Gas can spawns are more clearly telegraphed
- Gas cans are much brighter and more obvious
- Reduced the number of potential gas can spawn locations, resulting in less places to check
- Improved telegraphing for gas can spawns behind shutters
- Added a dedicated pickup for the crowbar to reduce wandering time
- Improved lighting to be more distinct
-
Added 3199 and additional spawns to wave survival
GAMEPLAY
-
Added Vaulting for players
-
New player Faction - GOC (Antarctica specific)
-
Added adaptive ammo system prototype
- Some ammo lockers will have more or less ammo depending on the game’s state and the player’s situation
-
Balanced tactical knife
- Removed staggering from Tac-knife on zombies
- Reduced Tac-knife damage to take 1-3 extra hits to kill
- Added a small radius sound event to knife so that AI can hear it up close
UI/UX
- Improved controller and keyboard support in menus
VISUALS AND AUDIO
-
Reworked bullet hit audio
-
Improved recoil animation overall
-
Added new First person arms for guards
-
Improved night vision effects
- added Depth of Field and fireflies
- improved clarity in some scenarios
DETAILED NOTES
VISUALS AND AUDIO
- Added additional gore meshes for human characters - through holes, headshots and gut shots
- Updated AS VAL and VSS handling
- Increased damage impulse on human characters
- Improved zombie death animations to use root motion
- Added alarm lights to intro cells
- Added depth of field
- Added suppression visual effects when under fire
- Added a lens flare to AI when they have a flashlight on
- Improved third person animation for arms and legs
- Added generator sound to generator
- Added short M1014
- Reduced screen shake on VAL and VSS
- Reduced blurriness on scope aberration
- Updated audio for 360J, VSS, MP7, and Stealth Hunter
- Updated AUG mag
- Fixed overlapping audio in outdoor maps
- Increased chem-light brightness
- Updated various animations
- Improved base water shader blending
- Added lights to distant muzzle flashes
- Improved pixel depth offset on terrain
- Added FOV change while sprinting
- Added distance to ground checks to third person falling animation
- Added custom distance field overrides for walls, floors and ceilings to help with lighting, AO and other effects
GAMEPLAY
- Re-balanced M590, M1014 and M24 to make them more powerful
- Re added per-item movement speed to character
- Added multiple gamemode support to map
UI/UX
- Added tools for player analytics and better debugging
- Prevented triggering AFK when reading documents
- Shortened the interaction UI to make the interact-able objects more visible when interacting
- Added copy button to version and build ID in pause menu
- Made lobbies much more reliable for joining from both inside and outside the game
- Moved Item animations to use soft references
- Reduced memory footprint of weapons in UI and overall
- Quicker loading of items in UI
- Added a custom maps menu for loading maps outside the main game modes
- Updated the pre-game UI to allow controller inputs giving access to the in-game menu
- Updated the post-game UI for the PVP gamemode
- Improved Tips
- Added network failure reason when you fail to connect to a server
- Added localisation for ban and connection failure messages
- Improved chat interaction
AI
-
Reduced reaction time on AI
-
Increased zombie step height
-
Improved SCP-1262 Spitter AI and visuals
- Added look ahead to Spitters' aim
- Reduced damage of Spitter javelin
- Increased headshot multiplier for Spitter to 3x from 1.5x
- Improved tangent setup for 1262 Spitter
-
Updated SCP-098
- Increased acceleration
- Added additional attacks and animations
-
Added relationship matrix to AI allowing them to be allied with their corresponding player factions
-
Added detour pathfinding to some AI, allowing them to corner better and spread out
FIXES
- Fixed low ready slowing sprinting
- Fixed players being able to see their own back (except for when vaulting and kicking)
- Moved more Ranged Weapon code to C++, for improved performance and stability
- Reduced animation cost on SCP-1262 characters
- Fixed bullet casings replaying every time they become visible
- Fixed exit holes not appearing on instanced meshes
- Fixed a crash from player updates on "world teardown"
- (Finally) Fixed a crash from physical animation on game end
- Fixed joining lobbies from outside the game not working
- Made lobbies more reliable
- Fixed zombie spawn issues in wave survival
- Fixed text size updates for settings and buttons
- Fixed exit holes not appearing on Instanced static meshes
- Fixed Melee component hitting self
- Fixed spawn guard command not working in some circumstances
- Fixed some weighting issues on resonator
- Fixed visibility checks not working on AI spawners
- Fixed an issue where resolution was not being set correctly using certain settings
- Fixed a bug where recoil would max out on the second shot
- Fixed some issues with jumping animation triggering late
- Fixed a crash in SCP-173 when checking for chances
- Fixed a crash in interaction during item sorting
Known Issues
The following is a short list of the most notable known issues:
- "Respawn Wave" UI in Antarctica sometimes displays incorrectly
- Spectating when joining in Antarctica does not work correctly
- Performance issues can be experienced in various areas of Chapter 3
- The shutter at the start of Chapter 3 sometimes appears open for clients, when it is in fact closed
- Vaulting can cause players to get stuck when vaulting over large obstacles
- Closing the door in the armory can lead to it being unopenable
- Glass breaking does not always replicate for clients
- Zombies in antarctica do not always respond to game events such as alarms
- Swapping an item on the ground can consume its associated ammo for other clients
- Flashlights on other players' weapons can cause performance hitches
- It is possible to invite friends to a game that is not hosted, causing the join to fail
Changed files in this update