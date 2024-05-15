 Skip to content

Goblin Stone update for 15 May 2024

1.3.2 Hotfix

Last edited 15 May 2024

This is a small hotfix patch to address an issue with Elf Bards:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Battle AI with Noble Minstrel and Wandering Bard

