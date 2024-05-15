Patch Notes for 5/15/2024 (1.0.2)

Patch Notes - Die by the Blade - 1.0.2
- Fixed - Epic Games logo is displayed on the .exe file present in the root folder
- Fixed - "Show input" in practice mode can become disabled and requires game restart
- Fixed - Mouse Sensitivity options are reset after next app launch
- Fixed - Infinite loading screen in Challenge mode when app loses focus while loading
- Fixed - Unable to break through opponent's auto-block while low on resolve
- Fixed - Incorrect color variation of some skins when body parts were spawned after dismemberment
