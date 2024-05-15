 Skip to content

Die by the Blade update for 15 May 2024

Patch Notes for 5/15/2024 (1.0.2)

Build 14372412 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:33:10 UTC

Patch Notes - Die by the Blade - 1.0.2

  • Fixed - Epic Games logo is displayed on the .exe file present in the root folder
    • Fixed - "Show input" in practice mode can become disabled and requires game restart
    • Fixed - Mouse Sensitivity options are reset after next app launch
    • Fixed - Infinite loading screen in Challenge mode when app loses focus while loading
    • Fixed - Unable to break through opponent's auto-block while low on resolve
    • Fixed - Incorrect color variation of some skins when body parts were spawned after dismemberment

