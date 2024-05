Share · View all patches · Build 14372329 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 09:09:32 UTC by Wendy

We have completed the implementation of "Blur Cockroaches" as announced in yesterday's news!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2603860/view/4209254069393094342

If you don't want to see cockroaches as they are, let's try switching the "Blur Cockroaches" to "ON" in the "UDF HQ" menu!