 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Internet Cafe Evolution update for 15 May 2024

Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 14372232 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 08:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. You can select a avatar on the main interface to quickly locate the network administrator.

  2. Network management scheduling function. After setting, it will take effect the next day. The network administrator's break has been changed to 24 hours.

  3. Fix the bug where the sound of the masterpiece is not controlled.

  4. Adjust the target difficulty of script one.

  5. When purchasing computers in bulk, add a current cash display.

  6. Adjust the ability of the opponent's final level team in esports to 550 (± 30).

  7. In sandbox mode, open network administrator Tang Yufei. (Some players said he is very dedicated and likes Tang Yufei, so we opened it up, although the times are a bit out of sync. There are also those who like his wife Zheng Haonan's mother, um... kill me, that character lacks animation of network management behavior.)

  8. Abolish the rule that 23 points cannot be deducted and goes bankrupt.

  9. The shortcut key can open or close the interface.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2600601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link