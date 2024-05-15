Update fix announcement (updated to version 1.3.3)

You can select a avatar on the main interface to quickly locate the network administrator.



Network management scheduling function. After setting, it will take effect the next day. The network administrator's break has been changed to 24 hours.



Fix the bug where the sound of the masterpiece is not controlled.

Adjust the target difficulty of script one.

When purchasing computers in bulk, add a current cash display.

Adjust the ability of the opponent's final level team in esports to 550 (± 30).

In sandbox mode, open network administrator Tang Yufei. (Some players said he is very dedicated and likes Tang Yufei, so we opened it up, although the times are a bit out of sync. There are also those who like his wife Zheng Haonan's mother, um... kill me, that character lacks animation of network management behavior.)

Abolish the rule that 23 points cannot be deducted and goes bankrupt.